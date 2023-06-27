Detmers allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Detmers didn't get the necessary run support to emerge with a win Monday, but he still put forth one of the best efforts of his career. The southpaw finished with his second double-digit strikeout performance of the campaign and notched his third straight quality start after recording just one such effort over his first 11 outings. Detmers has been very impressive over his past four starts, registering a 1.05 ERA and 34:8 K:BB over 25.2 frames. The 2020 first-round draft pick is posting a career-best 11.1 K/9 on the season along with an above-average 3.77 ERA, though he has just one win in 14 starts thus far.