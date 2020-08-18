Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated Monday that Detmers could make his major-league debut this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Detmers was selected by the Angels in the first round of the 2020 first-year player draft. In a typical season, he would he honing his skills at the minor-league level, but he has instead been working out at the team's alternate training site in Long Beach due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. Detmers' command and mound presence are advanced for a pitcher coming out of college, so the Angels may be willing to see how he fares in the big leagues without ever having pitched a minor-league game. "It's not out of the question that he may be able to help us this year," Maddon said. "Regarding next year, with a full minor-league system operating, who knows? It's just a matter of functionality of the entire organization, I think, and how you're going to react and treat your better minor-league players. I don't know that answer right now."