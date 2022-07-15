Detmers allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Thursday.

Detmers wasn't as dominant as he was versus the Orioles last Friday, but he still turned in his second straight quality start and his third such effort of the season. The 23-year-old southpaw limited the damage Thursday to the first inning, allowing four baserunners and both runs in the opening frame before settling in. He now has a 4.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB across 70 innings in 14 starts this season. He won't pitch again until after the All-Star break, but his recent performance makes it seem likely he'll be in the rotation when play resumes, especially if the Angels go back to rolling six starters.