Detmers (2-3) took the loss during Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Detmers fell behind early after surrendering a three-run Will Smith homer in the first and the Angels couldn't muster any offense with opposing starter Tyler Anderson taking a no-hitter into the ninth. Detmers has struggled since throwing a no-hitter of his own May 10, going 4.1 innings or fewer in four starts and taking the loss in the other as Los Angeles has lost all five games. The 22-year-old owns carries a 4.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP into a start against Kansas City early next week.