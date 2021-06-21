Detmers struck out a career-high 14 while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in his start Sunday for Double-A Rocket City.
Detmers' best start of the season was highlighted by an immaculate first inning, during which he struck out the side on nine pitches. Through eight starts at Double-A, the 21-year-old lefty already has three double-digit strikeout efforts on his ledger, despite not covering more than six innings in any of his outings.
