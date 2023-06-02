Detmers (0-5) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Detmers allowed just one run through four frames before the Astros got to him for three runs on four hits and a walk in the fifth. It was a familiar pattern for the left-hander, as he's struggled mightily in his third time through the order so far this season. Detmers has failed to pick up a win across his first 10 starts on the campaign, and his 5.15 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 50.2 frames are a big part of the problem. However, he's posted a more promising 3.62 FIP along with a career-best 10.7 K/9, so the potential for a turnaround is there if he can solve his issues in getting through the order a third time.