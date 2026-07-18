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Angels' Reid Detmers: Fans seven in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Detmers didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Tigers. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

This was undoubtedly a step in the right direction for Detmers, who had given up five earned runs in each of his previous two starts before the All-Star break. Detmers has been a steady presence in the Angels' rotation this season, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 46.2 innings and eight starts since the beginning of June. He's tabbed to make his next start at home against the Cardinals.

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