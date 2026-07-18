Angels' Reid Detmers: Fans seven in no-decision

Detmers didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Tigers. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

This was undoubtedly a step in the right direction for Detmers, who had given up five earned runs in each of his previous two starts before the All-Star break. Detmers has been a steady presence in the Angels' rotation this season, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 46.2 innings and eight starts since the beginning of June. He's tabbed to make his next start at home against the Cardinals.