Detmers (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run, two hits and three walks over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

After the Orioles bludgeoned the Angels pitching staff for 24 runs over the first two games, Detmers stopped the bleeding with his first win of the season in a brilliant outing. He relied heavily on his fastball, throwing it 60.2 percent of the time and generating 12 whiffs against the vaunted Orioles lineup. Detmers managed to generate 24 strikeouts over 18.1 innings in spring training, so it's possible the former 10th overall pick is finding a new level. He is scheduled to face another AL East foe, the Red Sox, at home for his next start.