Detmers (5-8) earned the win against Boston on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine across six scoreless innings.

Detmers set the tone early by striking out three of the first batters he faced in Tuesday's outing. He allowed only three baserunners during his start (including a hit-by-pitch) and generated 14 whiffs on a career-high 112 pitches (73 strikes). It was seventh time this season (and third time since the All-Star break) that Detmers struck out at least nine batters, and his 191 punchouts (over 168 innings) is fourth-most in the American League this season. He'll take a 3.32 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Mariners in what currently projects as a two-start week for the 27-year-old southpaw.