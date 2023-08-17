Detmers (3-9) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five batters over 7.1 scoreless innings.

Detmers came into the contest having allowed 14 earned runs over his previous two outings covering just 6.1 frames, so it made perfect sense that he shut down one of the league's top-scoring offenses in a dominant effort Wednesday. The left-handed hurler made a push for his second career no-hitter, holding the Rangers without a base knock until Marcus Semien got to him for a one-out double in the eighth inning. That was the last batter Detmers faced, and the Angels' bullpen completed the shutout to give the 24-year-old his first win since July 2. This type of outing is a good reminder of Detmers' potential, though he's been frustratingly up-and-down this season and has pitched to a mediocre 4.93 ERA and 1.37 WHIP despite a career-best 10.6 K/9.