Detmers did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Kansas City. He struck out six.

Detmers has yet to earn a win this season, having picked up three no-decisions and a loss in his first four starts. He was able to limit damage Sunday, allowing just solo home runs to MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino and managing to get out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the fourth. However, he was yanked after 5.2 innings at 90 pitches with a runner on first. Detmers owns a 4.15 ERA this season but has generated a 10.4 K/9.