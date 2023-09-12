Detmers allowed three runs on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Monday.

Detmers picked up his second quality start in a row, though he's gone four starts without a win. This was the first time he's issued no walks this season. The southpaw gave up all three runs in the first inning. He's now at a 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 154:54 K:BB through 137.2 innings over a career-high 26 starts. Detmers is projected for a road start at Tampa Bay next week.