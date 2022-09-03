Detmers (5-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Detmers allowed the Astros to score twice in the third inning, and he put three runners aboard in the fifth, with Jose Marte allowing two of them to score. Over his last four starts, Detmers has alternated between good and bad performances. He's given up 10 runs, 26 hits and 10 walks in 19 innings in that span. He's at a 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 105:41 K:BB through 108 innings across 21 starts this year. The southpaw is projected for a rematch with the Astros in Houston next weekend.