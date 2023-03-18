Detmers tossed five innings against Milwaukee in a Cactus League contest Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Detmers was perfect through four innings against a Brewers lineup filled mostly with regulars before serving up a solo homer to Luke Voit in the fifth frame. The lefty hurler again showed increased velocity in comparison to last season, as his fastball sat at 94-96 mph and his slider at 88-91 mph, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Detmers may be poised for a breakout campaign, and he's supporting that notion with a 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 13 innings this spring.