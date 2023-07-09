Detmers (2-6) allowed seven runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Detmers had allowed just five runs over his previous 31.2 innings, but the Dodgers' lineup tagged him for three solo home runs and made the most with the rest of their baserunners to end the southpaw's hot stretch. It was a sour ending to the first half for Detmers, who has a 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 107:32 K:BB through 85.2 innings across 16 starts. He's projected for a challenging first matchup out of the All-Star break -- he'll either take the mound versus the Astros or the Yankees, though either potential outcome would be at home in Anaheim.