Detmers pitched three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against the White Sox on Friday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

Detmers' second spring start began shakily, as he allowed two of the first four White Sox batters to reach base. However, the southpaw rebounded thereafter, retiring seven of the final eight hitters he faced. It was a promising performance by Detmers as he seeks to win the Angels' fifth-starter job. Jack Kochanowicz, who was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to an illness, is likely Detmers' top competition for the role.