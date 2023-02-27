Detmers pitched two scoreless innings in a Cactus League game against the White Sox on Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out five batters.

Detmers looked dominant in his first spring action, striking out the side in the first inning and racking up two more Ks in the second. The lefty has posted a modest 22.1 percent strikeout rate through his first 30 big-league starts, but he's shown much more punchout potential in the minors, striking out 122 batters over just 68 innings. Detmers has some buzz as a potential breakout pitcher in fantasy this season, and increased strikeout numbers could certainly help that become a reality.