Detmers did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

On the heels of his no-hitter against Tampa Bay, this was a bit of a disappointment, especially considering the opponent. Detmers served up homers to Corey Seager and Kole Calhoun and was pulled after just 61 pitches. Fatigue was likely a factor after Detmers threw 108 pitches in last week's no-hitter. These are the types of ups and downs we should expect from a rookie pitcher.