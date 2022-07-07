Detmers will likely start Friday's game against the Orioles, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels need somebody to fill a rotation spot for Friday's matchup in Baltimore after Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and Detmers will likely rejoin the active roster after being sent down in late June. He allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 14 in six innings during a start at Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29, and he'll be pitching on full rest if he ultimately takes the mound for the Angels on Friday.