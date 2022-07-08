Detmers is listed as the Angels' starting pitcher for Friday's game in Baltimore and will be formally recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the contest.

As anticipated, Detmers will step back into the Anaheim rotation as a replacement for Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. Though he earned a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation and delivered a solid 1.10 WHIP among his first 12 starts of the season while also tossing a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10, Detmers was prone to the long ball (1.71 HR/9) and turned in a weak 18.6 percent strikeout rate. The lack of punchouts were a surprise for a pitcher who had been one of the minors' most prolific strikeout artists in 2021, but Detmers could re-emerge as an asset in that category as he makes his return from Triple-A. In his lone start with Salt Lake after being optioned June 22, Detmers struck out 14 over six innings. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Detmers worked with the Angels' minor-league pitching coordinator to tweak his slider, and the 23-year-old southpaw believes the success he found in his lone minor-league outing will set him up for success as he rejoins the big club.