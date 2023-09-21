Detmers allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over four innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Detmers was scratched from his previous projected start Sunday due to an illness, but he recovered enough to take the mound Wednesday. The southpaw's short outing didn't appear to be due to any lingering effects, nor did he pitch poorly -- the only run Detmers allowed was largely due to an error behind him in the third frame. However, the hurler needed 96 pitches to complete his four innings, as the Rays fouled off a hefty 27 balls against him. That prevented Detmers from qualifying for the win, though he still made a strong impact in fantasy with his second straight seven-strikeout performance.