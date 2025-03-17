Detmers pitched four innings in a Cactus League contest against the Padres on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Kyle Hendricks began the game with five frames for the Angels, and Detmers followed by pitching the remaining four innings. Detmers did well despite giving up two runs, as he didn't issue any free passes and fanned four batters. The lefty is locked into a competition with Jack Kochanowicz for the final spot in the Angels' rotation, and both pitchers have made a strong case this spring -- Detmers has posted a 2.30 ERA and 12:2 K:BB over 13.2 innings while Kochanowicz has a 2.92 ERA and 7:4 K:BB across 12.1 frames. Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune reports that the Angels are considering using whichever of the two pitchers doesn't get the rotation spot as a long reliever, though it's not clear if the team is leaning toward Detmers to come out of the bullpen since he's worked in relief in three out of his five Cactus League appearances while Kochanowicz has started in all four of his outings.