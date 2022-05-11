Detmers (2-1) earned the win in a complete game, no-hitting the Rays and issuing one walk while striking out two in a 12-0 victory Tuesday.

In only his 11th major-league start, Detmers joined an exclusive club by throwing a no-hitter. 25 of the 28 batters he faced put the ball in play but none were able to hit safely. Two Rays reached base, one on a walk and the other on an error by first baseman Jared Walsh. The 22-year-old had never pitched more than six innings or had a scoreless outing prior to Tuesday's no-no. The outing lowered his season ERA from 5.32 to 3.77.