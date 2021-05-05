Detmers will begin his minor-league career with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Detmers was the Angels' first-round pick in the 2020 first-year player draft but wasn't able to log any professional innings last season due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. He was thought to be in contention for a big-league bullpen role coming out of spring training, but the decision was ultimately made to have him start the season at Double-A. The left-hander was originally scheduled to make his pro debut Tuesday, but a weather-related postponement means that he will instead start Wednesday.