Detmers (4-10) allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Detmers ended a five-start winless skid with a solid outing, though the four walks matched his season high. This was the fifth time he'd gone seven frames in an appearance this season, and it was only the second time he's won such a start. For the year, the southpaw is at a 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 168:60 K:BB through 148.2 innings over 28 starts. Detmers could get one more start at home versus the Athletics on normal rest, but it's unclear if the Angels will want to roll him out there when they have nothing to play for.