Detmers (2-5) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

Detmers allowed multiple runs for the first time since June 1, but he still emerged with his fourth straight quality start. He's also racked up at least eight strikeouts in each of his last five starts. The southpaw's strong pitching has helped to get his season numbers back on track -- he's at a 3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 103:31 K:BB across 82.1 innings through 15 outings. He's had some bad luck with getting wins, but he's putting himself in position for more if he can keep up the good work. With the Angels having just five games left before the All-Star break, Detmers may not start again until after the Midsummer Classic.