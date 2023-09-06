Detmers did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

All of the damage against Detmers came in the third, where he gave up back-to-back-to-back singles to Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle as part of a two-run inning. However, he was able to pick up a quality start -- the second of his last 10 appearances -- and walked one batter for the first time since mid-July. The southpaw has quietly strung together a handful of impressive starts, owning a 3.13 ERA across his last 23 innings (four starts). He's slated for a trip to Seattle to take on the Mariners for his next appearance.