Detmers gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out two and did not factor into the decision.

Detmers surrendered a two RBI double to Trevor Story in the bottom of the third inning, scoring Bobby Dalbec and Christian Arroyo. He later allowed another RBI double to Story, which scored Arroyo again. The 22-year-old has struggled to find his footing in 2022, pitching five or less innings in all five of his starts and posting a 5.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 22 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Rays at home on Tuesday.