Detmers did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over six innings against Texas. He struck out eight.

A Leody Taveras homer in the third inning was the lone run Detmers allowed Wednesday. The 23-year-old left-hander has struck out eight in consecutive starts while allowing just one run in each outing. He's lowered his ERA from 5.15 to 4.48 with his last two performances while sporting a 1.46 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB over 62.1 innings. Detmers will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against the Dodgers.