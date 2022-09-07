Detmers is scheduled to make his next start Monday in Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels had previously confirmed Detmers as their starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Houston, but the young southpaw will be bumped back a day in the schedule as a matter of maintenance in his first full season in the big leagues. Additionally, Detmers has already faced Houston three times this season, so the Angels may have wanted to spare him from another potential blowup after he surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings his last time out against the Astros on Sept. 2.