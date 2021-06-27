Detmers tossed six innings for Double-A Rocket City on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 16.

Detmers' outing wasn't without flaws -- he gave up three homers and five earned runs -- but the 21-year-old flashed his impressive strikeout ability by fanning 16 batters over six frames. He has struck out a total of 30 batters over his past two starts covering 12 innings and has registered a massive 16.7 K/9 on the season.