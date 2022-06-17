Detmers will keep his spot in the Angels' rotation and make his next start, likely against Kansas City next week, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Detmers has failed to complete five innings in each of his past three starts, though he has given up just four runs across 12.1 innings over that stretch. Walks have been the biggest problem for the left-hander of late -- during the three-game period, he has posted a troubling 5.8 BB/9. The Angels don't have a ton of options to step into his rotation spot, and they have a doubleheader coming up Saturday, so it isn't a surprise that Detmers will make his next start as scheduled. However, he may need to start pitching deeper into games and reducing his walks in order to maintain his rotation security.