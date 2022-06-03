Detmers did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing zero runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Detmers bounced back Thursday with a solid outing after giving up eight runs over his previous two outings. However, the left-hander got pulled in the fifth with 86 pitches after allowing two of the first three batters to reach. Despite the scoreless outing, Detmers was outshined by Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, so it was unlikely he'd earn the win even if he made it through five innings. Across nine starts, Detmers sports a 4.20 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with just 31 strikeouts across 45 innings.