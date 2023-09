Detmers was scratched from Sunday's start against the Tigers due to an illness, Sam Blum of The Athleticreports.

Detmers has a 3.00 ERA across his past five starts but won't pitch as scheduled Sunday due to the ailment. Depending on the severity of the illness, the left-hander could be available to pitch during the upcoming three-game series in Tampa Bay, which begins Tuesday. Jimmy Herget will now open Sunday's contest with Kenny Rosenberg following as the primary pitcher.