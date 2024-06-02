Detmers (3-6) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks with three K's in 3.2 innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after the start.

Detmers started the season as one of the Angels' top starters and garnered wins in each of his first three starts, striking out 26 batters with two runs allowed across 17.1 innings. However, he hasn't gotten in the win column since and has yielded at least three runs in eight straight starts. Outside of a decent 8.9 K/9 across 40.1 innings, nothing has been working for Detmers lately, allowing 10 long balls and 20 walks over that stretch. The 24-year-old was a reliable arm for Los Angeles the past two seasons and it's possible that a Triple-A stint will help the southpaw regain some confidence and find his previous form. For now, Detmers will give up his spot in the rotation and on the 26-man roster. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.