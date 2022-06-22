Detmers was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Detmers surrendered five runs across five innings Tuesday against the Royals, which was apparently the final straw before losing his spot in the rotation, and on the big-league roster. The 22-year-old delivered a no-hitter May 10 against the Rays but otherwise failed to produce a quality start. Overall Detmers has a 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 58 innings this season, and he could receive another look in the majors later in the summer if he's able to get back on track with Salt Lake.