Detmers did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out 12.

This was Detmers' first time reaching double-digit strikeouts in a start this year. The southpaw has now strung together two consecutive decent starts after lasting just four innings in the loss against Texas on 5/6. The 23-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Red Sox at home in his next appearance.