Detmers agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The left-hander spent much of 2024 in the minors and finished with a 6.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 109:38 K:BB in 17 starts with the Angels. Detmers may need a strong showing during spring training in order to break camp with the big-league club in 2025.