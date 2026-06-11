Angels' Reid Detmers: Seven innings of one-hit ball

Detmers allowed one run on one hit and struck out nine without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Detmers was perfect through five innings before Shay Whitcomb led off the sixth with a solo shot. After a shaky May, Detmers has locked in, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 15 over 13 innings in June. He's now at a 4.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 97:24 K:BB through 81 innings over 14 starts this season. The southpaw will look to keep things rolling in a road start versus Arizona next week.