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Angels' Reid Detmers: Seven innings of one-hit ball

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Detmers allowed one run on one hit and struck out nine without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Detmers was perfect through five innings before Shay Whitcomb led off the sixth with a solo shot. After a shaky May, Detmers has locked in, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 15 over 13 innings in June. He's now at a 4.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 97:24 K:BB through 81 innings over 14 starts this season. The southpaw will look to keep things rolling in a road start versus Arizona next week.

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