Detmers (6-6) took the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Detmers couldn't find his footing in the loss, allowing two runs in the first inning and one run in each of the following three frames. He didn't walk any batters but notched only two strikeouts -- his fewest since June 8. Detmers looked like he had turned a corner between July 8 and Aug. 13, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB over 36 innings across six starts during that stretch. He's taken a step back since, however, registering a 5.28 ERA and 1.72 WHIP along with a poor 22:11 K:BB over his subsequent six outings.