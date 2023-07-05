Detmers will start the Angels' final game of the first half on Saturday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's Tyler Anderson's turn, but the Angels are off Sunday and would rather have Anderson available in relief, if needed. The matchup for Detmers is a difficult one, but he's been on a roll over his last five starts with a 1.42 ERA and 43:10 K:BB in 31.2 innings. One of his outings during that stretch came against the Dodgers, as he blanked them for seven frames back on June 20.