Detmers registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Texas, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Detmers had his best stuff working Sunday, posting a season-high 12 strikeouts, recording an immaculate inning in the second and notching his second-best game score of the season at 74. The only thing missing was a win as a defensive miscue let the tying run cross the plate in the fifth and Los Angeles was unable to capitalize on nearly twice as many hits as Texas. The 23-year-old induced an astounding 24 swinging strikes on 105 pitches en route to the 12 strikeouts and concludes an impressive July with a 1.13 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings across four turns. He'll look to stay rolling next weekend with a road start in Seattle on tap.