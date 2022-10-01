Detmers (7-6) gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Detmers had his heavy slider working well all evening and piled up nine strikeouts on 21 swinging strikes as the Rangers hitters looked overwhelmed by the pitch. It was a high note on which to end the 2022 season for Detmers. He struggled for most of the opening months but did in fact pitch the only no-hitter of 2022, before posting excellent numbers in July and August after a brief stint in the minors. The 23-year-old left-hander's flashes of dominance this season make him a high-upside candidate for 2023.