Detmers (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings during a 2-1 loss to Boston. He struck out seven.

Aside from a go-ahead, two-run homer from Justin Turner in the third, Detmers was sharp and struck out at least seven for the second time over his first three starts. However, he couldn't get ample run support and suffered his first loss of the season. Though three outings (16 innings), Detmers has allowed eight earned runs, including two homers, but he has a solid 19:6 K:BB. The left-hander's next start is tentatively scheduled during the Angels' upcoming three-game set versus the Royals.