Detmers did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Detmers struggled with his command, but his stuff looked good and induced plenty of swinging strikes. Last year, his first full season in the MLB, the left-hander posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 122 strikeouts over 129.0 innings, and he is firmly entrenched in the Angels' rotation in 2023. Detmers is scheduled to pitch again Sunday at home versus the Blue Jays.