Detmers (4-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's 7-1 victory over Seattle, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Detmers kept the damage to a minimum early and surrendered only one run on a Luis Torrens solo shot in the fifth. This was the lefty's third straight start permitting one earned run or fewer. The 23-year-old has pitched to a 1.16 ERA in five starts since the start of July while recording 38 strikeouts in 31 innings. Detmers possesses 3.44 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 82 strikeouts in 89 innings across 17 starts and lines up to pitch again versus Minnesota next weekend.