Detmers (2-2) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters across six innings.

It was a positive that Detmers was able to give the Angels six innings in the contest -- this was only the second time all season that he has pitched that deep into a game. However, the southpaw was tagged for two fourth-inning homers and tied a season-worst mark by yielding five runs overall. Since hurling a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, Detmers has given up eight earned runs across 9.2 frames. Things won't get easier for him in the near future, as he's lined up to take on the Yankees in New York in his next start.