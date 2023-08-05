Detmers allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Detmers has gone five straight outings without a win, and he's failed to complete five innings in three of those appearances. The southpaw was tagged for a trio of home runs Friday, which accounted for six of the seven runs against him. Detmers is at a 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 131:41 K:BB through 105.1 innings over 20 starts this season. He's projected for a tough road start in Houston next week.