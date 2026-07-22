Angels' Reid Detmers: Suffers tough-luck loss

Detmers (3-7) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Detmers was locked in a pitcher's duel with Hunter Dobbins before surrendering a solo homer to J.J. Wetherholt in the sixth inning, which proved to be the game's only run. The southpaw scuffled a bit entering the All-Star break but has opened the second half with two strong outings, allowing just one earned run over 11.1 innings with 13 strikeouts. He'll take a 4.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 136:37 K:BB across 120 innings this season into a home matchup with the Astros next week.