Detmers (4-4) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Detmers had been on a roll entering the contest, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 over six starts since his July 8 return from the minors. However, he clearly lacked his best stuff against the Tigers, as he recorded only three strikeouts and and surrendered four extra-base hits (all doubles). The Angels will hope that this was merely a blip on the radar and not an indication that Detmers is dealing with any sort of physical issue. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the rookie's velocity was down a tick in the outing, so that's something to keep an eye on moving forward.